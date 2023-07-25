Politics – political scientist criticizes Merz

Friedrich Merz (archive) dts

Berlin (German news agency) – After the controversial statements by CDU leader Friedrich Merz on possible cooperation between the CDU and AfD at the municipal level, the Berlin political scientist Julia Reuschenbach sees a break with the party’s previous line. “The statement in the form is a turning point,” said Reuschenbach of the “Rheinische Post” (Tuesday edition).

“This contradicts the party’s incompatibility decision.” With his statement, Merz actively opens up the possibility of cooperation and legitimizes it where it is already taking place. At the same time, Reuschenbach warned the CDU against hoping for growing approval ratings from an AfD approach. “Andienen’s use of right-wing populist language and program benefits the original, i.e. the right-wing populist and extreme right-wing parties. This strategy does not pay off for the conservative parties.”

According to the political scientist, Merz has so far not been able to meet the expectations of him in almost all areas. “After years of personnel policy quarrels about Kramp-Karrenbauer (CDU), Laschet (CDU) and Söder (CSU), he is not yet the leading figure who unites the party and its various wings, leads and shapes substantive debates and can keep the AfD at a distance.”

