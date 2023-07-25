here’s everything you need to know

Let’s start by saying that mosquitoes are attracted to all people, there is no one who is “immune”, so to speak, to small insects.

However, it would seem true that some individuals are preferred by mosquitoes over others, we all have that friend who after a night camping manages not to get even a bite, on the contrary we spend the morning looking for ways to relieve the itch. According to the latest studies, experts have identified two factors that can make us more or less attractive to mosquitoes: there are biological ones that we cannot change even if we want to, and then there are behavioral ones that we can influence instead.

The biological factors – the smell

Among the biological factors the most important is undoubtedly the smell. We could easily say that the mix of our smells is the main guide of the mosquitoes, what most attracts them towards one skin or another. The problem is that this aspect doesn’t depend on us, in fact it has something to do with whether we’ve put on deodorant or if we’ve put on one perfume rather than another. As confirmed to the New York Times Lindy McBride, professor of evolutionary biology and neuroscience at Princeton University: «Mosquitoes are sensitive to different types of odors, even those that humans cannot detect.

For example, they love the smell of their forearm: no one will ever think their arms smell or smell too much!»

The sebum

But then if it’s not a matter of deodorant, nor of perfume, what does it depend on? It depends on the sebum. Sebum is an oily substance composed of a series of molecules that are found on the skin and protect it from dehydration. This substance helps to form the smell of each of us.

The behavioral factors – outdoor workouts

Among the behavioral factors there is no doubt the intense training outdoors. Primarily for breathing: mosquitoes look for carbon dioxide, so the more we exhale the more we attract insects. Another aspect linked to physical activity is perspiration: if the skin remains sweaty for many hours, mixing with the bacteria on the skin, this could attract mosquitoes.

Beer and booze

A cold beer after a hot summer day is a moment of relaxation that many people allow themselves. But, unfortunately, even this behavior could favor the arrival of annoying insects. In fact, alcohol can change the chemical composition of one’s body odor.

The clothes

This is known. Mosquitoes seem to be particularly attracted to certain particular colours. Clothing in black, dark blue or even red or orange appears to be a real insect magnet. So for aperitifs on the beach, long dresses, perhaps in linen or cotton, and above all in light colors such as white or beige.

How to protect yourself

Experts agree that the best way to protect yourself from mosquitoes is to use a good repellent. If you don’t like it directly on the skin, you can spray your clothes with insecticide such as Permethrin, a method used by the military.

Or for repellents directly on the skin we find those based on DEET (diethyltoluamide) which however have a very strong smell (even for us humans). Or, alternatively, the most common with active ingredients such as Citrodiol and Icaridin.

How to protect your feet

You will say: yes ok but even when we protect ourselves, one of the weakest points are the feet. Why? Mosquitoes love to fly close to the ground and, especially in the summer, they find those spots more sweaty and often uncovered. How to do then? The most banal advice is to cover ourselves with closed shoes and socks, but we know very well that in summer you try to let your feet breathe. So, at least for dinner, biologist Lindy McBride’s suggestion is to point the fan under the table to make it difficult for mosquitoes to fly.