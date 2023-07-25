Brighton will loan Jeremy to recover his level

RECOVERY

Jeremy Sarmiento, the 21-year-old Ecuadorian talent, is back in action after overcoming a knee injury that kept him away from the courts for a considerable time.

This news has been received with great enthusiasm by soccer fans and especially by those who know Sarmiento’s potential and abilities. For this season, the club has made the decision to loan Jeremy Sarmiento with the aim that he can recover his level and gain experience in regular competitions. Roberto De Zerbi, the team’s coach, confirmed the news of the transfer and explained that it is vital that the player accumulate at least 35 matches in competition so that he can pick up his pace and can rejoin the main team in full condition.

Sarmiento’s loan represents an opportunity for the footballer to demonstrate his level in another environment and continue to develop as a player. These types of moves are common in soccer, as they allow young talents to gain experience and playing minutes that they sometimes cannot get at their home clubs. The young Ecuadorian has a great formation and his ability to overflow and generate danger in attack has made him stand out from an early age. However, the injury to his kept him away from the courts and the loan is presented as an opportunity for him to regain confidence in his game and shine again on the pitch.

The club that will take Sarmiento on loan will also benefit from having a player of his caliber. The presence of a footballer with Sarmiento’s skills can be decisive in strengthening the squad and increasing the chances of success in the competitions in which the team participates. During his recovery, Jeremy Sarmiento has worked to return in full physical and football condition. Sarmiento’s loan will not only be beneficial for his development as a player, but will also allow the club of origin to have him back in the future with greater football experience and maturity.

