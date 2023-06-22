Home » Politics – Scholz makes a government statement on the EU summit in the Bundestag
Business

Politics – Scholz makes a government statement on the EU summit in the Bundestag

by admin
Politics – Scholz makes a government statement on the EU summit in the Bundestag

Plenum of the Bundestag Image: AFP

Chancellor Scholz will make a government statement on Thursday in the Bundestag on the EU summit next week. Later, the members of parliament voted, among other things, on plans to erect a memorial for Jehovah’s Witnesses who were persecuted during the Nazi era.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) will make a government statement on Thursday in the Bundestag on the EU summit next week (9 a.m.). This is followed by an 80-minute plenary debate. Topics of the meeting of the European heads of state and government on June 29th and 30th are in particular the China strategy of the EU and further support for Ukraine against the Russian war of aggression.

Later, for the first time, Parliament will discuss the federal government’s draft law to speed up approval procedures in the transport sector (from 12 p.m.). At the request of the Union faction, a topical hour on the promotion of infrastructure will also take place in the afternoon. The members of parliament then vote on the government’s plans for changes to alternative prison sentences and on the proposal to erect a memorial for Jehovah’s Witnesses who were persecuted and murdered during the Nazi era.

HOME PAGE

See also  Politics - Official projection sees the SPD in Bremen clearly ahead

You may also like

Justice, the Antimafia against Nordio: “There are no...

I attended the Bundeswehr’s startup course

D’Alema, wine is better to drink than to...

Tencent Tang Daosheng: Large-scale models are just the...

Federal Constitutional Court: Decision on German debt morale

Ipo Ferretti, yachts arrive on the stock exchange....

Markets: “America First” is back in fashion among...

Can the latest interest rate cut boost the...

Stock exchange podcast: Bitcoin over 30,000 – New...

Legal gambling returns to pre-pandemic levels: in 2022,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy