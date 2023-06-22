Politics – Scholz makes a government statement on the EU summit in the Bundestag

Plenum of the Bundestag Image: AFP

Chancellor Scholz will make a government statement on Thursday in the Bundestag on the EU summit next week. Later, the members of parliament voted, among other things, on plans to erect a memorial for Jehovah’s Witnesses who were persecuted during the Nazi era.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) will make a government statement on Thursday in the Bundestag on the EU summit next week (9 a.m.). This is followed by an 80-minute plenary debate. Topics of the meeting of the European heads of state and government on June 29th and 30th are in particular the China strategy of the EU and further support for Ukraine against the Russian war of aggression.

Later, for the first time, Parliament will discuss the federal government’s draft law to speed up approval procedures in the transport sector (from 12 p.m.). At the request of the Union faction, a topical hour on the promotion of infrastructure will also take place in the afternoon. The members of parliament then vote on the government’s plans for changes to alternative prison sentences and on the proposal to erect a memorial for Jehovah’s Witnesses who were persecuted and murdered during the Nazi era.

HOME PAGE

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

