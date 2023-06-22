Court clears Leoni takeover | News.at

Leoni announced this on Wednesday. Accordingly, the court confirmed the restructuring plan.

As reported, the restructuring concept provides that Pierer brings in 150 million euros, becomes the sole owner of Leoni, a specialist in cable harnesses, wire and wiring systems, and takes Leoni off the stock exchange. Leoni is relieved of liabilities in the amount of 708 million euros. After receiving the merger control clearance, the implementation of the restructuring plan should begin.

ePaper

Read e-paper now!

Read the daily updated ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – now flip through it digitally!

to the epaper

info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.

info Click on the icon to open your “my topics” page. You have saved from 15 tags and need to remove tags.

info Click on the icon to remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the theme to your themes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

