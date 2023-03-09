According to Ukrainian information, the Russian army attacked several regions in the east, south and west of the country on Thursday night. Apparently important infrastructure and residential buildings were hit.

According to Ukrainian information, the Russian army attacked several regions in the east, south and west of the country on Thursday night. “The enemy carried out about 15 attacks on the city and the region,” said the governor of Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine Oleg Sinegubov in online networks this morning. The attacks were obviously aimed at important infrastructure. “According to initial information, a private house was also hit.”

For its part, the Kharkiv city administration spoke of attacks on the “energy infrastructure”. There are “problems” with the power supply in some parts of the city.

Governor Maksym Marchenko reported from the southern Ukrainian region of Odessa that “missile attacks had hit the regional energy infrastructure and damaged residential buildings”. “Fortunately there were no fatalities,” he added. Russian attacks were also reported from western Ukraine. In the Khmelnytskyi region, people were asked to “seek protection”.

In its war against Ukraine, Russia repeatedly attacks important infrastructure. Above all, the Ukrainian energy supply is repeatedly damaged.

