Ponte dello Stretto Spa, leaner corporate structure launched

Ponte dello Stretto Spa, leaner corporate structure launched

Ponte dello Stretto Spa, a leaner corporate structure launched

A “new and leaner” corporate structure of SpA Strait of Messina, a new governance, in agreement with the Regions of Sicily and Calabria. These are the main proposals examined at the technical table, chaired today at With by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister Matthew Salvinipresent the vertices of Anas, Rfi e Fs. This was announced by MIT sources. At the center of the meeting was the project, which will also have to be reviewed in relation to costs, acquiring updated projections in relation to the presumed vehicular traffic and the advantages in environmental terms, thanks to the reduction of CO2 pollution. Next appointment in a week at the headquarters Anas to Terminiwhich in the plans will become the headquarters of the company.

Federlogistica: pay attention to the maximum height

Meanwhile, Federlogistica – Conftrasporto launches the alarm on the project for the bridge over the Strait of Messina. “Unreservedly in favor of the construction, but be careful not to create a wall for the transit of ships” warns the president of Federlogistica, Luigi Merlo. “The different design studies would predict a maximum height of 65 meters above sea level, which, considering the average height of large cruise ships but also ships engaged in the transport of goods and containers, would prevent the transit of many naval units that are already operating in the Mediterranean today, theoretically forced, once the bridge is built, to circumnavigate all of Sicily even if only to reach Messina or Catania starting from Naples”.

