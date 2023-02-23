Home World «This is a great idea, I consider myself a candidate»- Corriere TV
Boris Johnson is a candidate for NATO secretary: he says it on live TV, during an interview with a Ukrainian newscast, as he reports European Truth. «Leading NATO? This is a great idea, a great idea. I want to emphasize that I have this idea and I want no one to forget that here is a candidate. This time, maybe I could get lucky,” explained theformer British prime minister.
Johnson also cited Mario Draghi who had proposed appointing a European Union representative as the next NATO secretary general. «I completely disagree with him – he said – I think there are other candidates outside the European Union. It doesn’t have to be the EU. Certainly I consider myself a candidate” he precised.
Stoltenbergcurrent secretary general of NATO, is in office since 1 October 2014should have resign last year and had plans to run the central bank in his native Norway, but – due to Russia’s attack on Ukraine – extended the term of his commitment until 30 September 2023.

