NasdaqChina’s Golden Dragon Index rose 2.7%, and popular Chinese concept stocks generally opened higher.Bilibilirose more than 7%,NIOAutomobile rose nearly 7%, Xiaopeng Motors rose 6.7%,idealAutomobiles rose by more than 6%,Pinduoduoup 3%.

Responsible editor: Guo Mingyu