Home Business Popular Chinese concept stocks generally opened higher Nasdaq China Golden Dragon Index rose 2.7%_Sina Finance_Sina.com
Business

Popular Chinese concept stocks generally opened higher Nasdaq China Golden Dragon Index rose 2.7%_Sina Finance_Sina.com

by admin
Popular Chinese concept stocks generally opened higher Nasdaq China Golden Dragon Index rose 2.7%_Sina Finance_Sina.com

Install the Sina Finance client to receive the most comprehensive market information at the first time→【Download Address】

　　NasdaqChina’s Golden Dragon Index rose 2.7%, and popular Chinese concept stocks generally opened higher.Bilibilirose more than 7%,NIOAutomobile rose nearly 7%, Xiaopeng Motors rose 6.7%,idealAutomobiles rose by more than 6%,Pinduoduoup 3%.

Open an account for stock trading to enjoy benefits, deposit 188 yuan to draw a red envelope, 100% winning!

Massive information, accurate interpretation, all in the Sina Finance APP

Responsible editor: Guo Mingyu

See also  How the 730 model changes: all the news and deductions from the mobile water bonus to music

You may also like

Northrop Grumman’s Q4 earnings per share and revenue...

Piazza Affari (+1.3%) the best in Europe, Stm...

FUTURE DATA (08229) intends to place a total...

Tesla: record profit, shares soar (+10%). Price cuts...

In Lombardy, the return to pre-pandemic levels only...

There is the signature of 66 mayors: the...

SAP announces maxi layoff of 3,000 employees (2.5%...

Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard has new material!U.S....

Stellar workshop, 9 million contract for the US...

IBM (IBM.US) Q4 revenue increased by 6% year-on-year,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy