Porsche Macan private leasing: There is currently the best deal here

Porsche builds dream cars. A vehicle from the Stuttgart-based automobile manufacturer is at the top of the wish list for many car fans. Particularly in demand: the Porsche Macan. According to the Stuttgart-based luxury sports car manufacturer, the Macan was sold a total of 47,755 times in the first half of 2023, putting it by far at the top of all Porsche models in terms of sales. However, the many paying customers had to dig deep into their pockets Gross list price starts at 69,500.00 euros and is sufficient – ​​depending on the equipment – up to over 90,000.00 euros.

If you also want to fulfill your dream of owning a Porsche in your own garage, but can’t or don’t want to afford the purchase price, leasing is the better alternative. We found a suitable offer for this at MeinAuto, a portal that collects and evaluates leasing deals. Private leaseholders can lease the popular Macan from just 705.00 euros per month*. That’s still a lot of money, but much more realistic and affordable. What you should know about the leasing deal?

Porsche Macan Leasing: This is the best offer for the SUV

According to our leasing calculator, where you can always find the best deals for your dream cars, There is currently no cheaper offer for the Macan. Accordingly, with other providers you pay up to 445.00 euros more every month for the SUV.

Die The term of this contract is 48 months. Die Mileage is 10,000 kilometers per year or 40,000 kilometers over the entire term. As part of this offer, there are 48 monthly installments Transfer costs amounting to 1089.00 euros towards you. One Deposit of 2000.00 euros must also be paid.

The most important key data about the leasing offer for the Porsche Macan

Duration: 48 Fun

mileage: 10,000 kilometers per year

Monthly Rate: 705,00 Euro

Commitment fee: one-off 1089.00 euros

down payment: 2000,00 Euro

Leasingfaktor: 1,09

Total cost factor: 1,2

Is the leasing deal for the Porsche Macan worth it?

The fact that 705.00 euros a month is still a lot of money cannot be argued away. In many major German cities you can rent a small apartment for this purpose. However, this is the case Porsche Macan* also a luxury car from the premium segment, which is inherently a little more expensive. However, in relation to the purchase price of over 64,464.00 euros (for the basic equipment from the offer), the rate is more than fair. The leasing and total cost factors speak for this, among other things. Both values ​​used to evaluate leasing offers are around the number one. This usually suggests an attractive deal, as one rule of thumb is considered a “good” leasing and total cost factor.

In addition, we didn’t find a cheaper offer for the Macan in our leasing calculator, so you get this deal the best conditions can go out. We would like to make a note about the delivery time: The Porsche Macan is included in this offer “quickly available” However, we cannot say with certainty what this means in concrete terms. Since you won’t find a better deal for the Porsche at the moment, it’s definitely worth accepting longer waiting times. Interest? Then you can take a closer look at the offer here.*

What you should know about the Porsche Macan

The Porsche Macan* is a luxury SUV that received a second facelift in 2021. This makes its design even sportier. The engines are also more powerful than before. This means that – depending on the model – up to 440 hpwith whom he has a Top speed of a maximum of 272 km/h reached. Finally, the interior has also been optimized, which now offers a new touch-based operating concept and improved assistance systems. You can find more information about the model from the offer in the overview:

List price: from 64,464.00 euros

drive: Gasoline

circuit: Automatic

Performance: 265 PS

Top speed: up to 232 km/h

consumption: combined 8.8 liters per 100 kilometers

CO2 emissions: combined 200 grams per kilometer

Furnishing: freely configurable, on-board computer, multifunction steering wheel, emergency brake assistant, cruise control, parking aid sensors at the front and rear, all-wheel drive, lane departure warning, navigation system, Bluetooth, parking aid camera and more

Color: Schwarz

delivery time: “available quickly” (if you are interested, ask MeinAuto to be on the safe side)

