It is the beginning of a new era. From the 2023 season, the ninth of the Formula E championship, the third generation single-seaters (the Gen3) will start: the fastest, lightest and most powerful ever built. Porsche, a brand in its fourth participation in the electric single-seater championship, presented the 99X Electric which will be brought to the track by the drivers Pascal Wehrlein and Antonio da Costa.

Gen3: the fastest electric racing cars ever built

The new Gen3 cars, such as the Porsche 99X Electric Gen3, are the fastest, lightest, most powerful and most efficient electric racing cars ever built. They have been specifically designed to face exciting challenges on the tight urban circuits of the most fascinating cities in the world, where Formula E races usually take place.

The study behind the Porsche 99X Electric Gen3 and the other cars of the new generation of Formula E reflects an important evolution. The cars have become lighter, with improved aerodynamics, have a shorter wheelbase, and a narrower track; characteristics that give greater agility on the track. The size of the battery has shrunk, in the face of an increase in power. And the regenerative capacity has also significantly increased.

The new and evocative look of the Porsche 99X Electric Gen3 is inspired by the objective of the Porsche brand which can be summed up in the motto “Driven by Dreams”: it indicates individuality, uniqueness and a progressive spirit oriented to the future and which also appeals to a younger audience. .

Technical features

The new single-seater has interesting technical characteristics and which may soon be adopted also on the production car of the Zuffenhausen house.