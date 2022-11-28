Home Business Pos, on the stop to the obligation under 60 euros in ongoing dialogue with the EU
MILANO – The match on the upside a 60 euro of the Pos obligation ceiling for payments is not closed. After the change introduced by the government which effectively excludes penalties for merchants who do not accept digital payments under 60 euros envisaged in the latest draft of the Maneuver, the government leaves the door open to possible changes, explaining that a dialogue is underway with Europe on this measure. “On the subject of the thresholds below which commercial establishments are not required to accept payments with payment cards, discussions are underway with the European Commission, the results of which will be taken into account in the continuation of the budget law process”, it is stated explains from Palazzo Chigi.

Letta: “Wicked government, it is an invitation to escape”

Meanwhile, however, the opposition goes on the attack. “The Government should follow Europe on some choices. If it followed Europe it would not make this wicked choice of raising the minimum level of cash with respect to the use of the POS. A choice that I hope will be changed because the choice to bring the obligation at 60 euros is clearly a dramatic setback. A way simply to help some categories who do not want to know about using electronic payments, “said the national secretary of the Democratic Party, Enrico Letta, in a press point in Brussels for the opening of the Congress. “Unfortunately this choice will have terrible damage on our country’s tax revenues because it is clearly an invitation to tax evasion. I think this is the worst way for the government to do it because in the end it will give a message and will do heavy damage. our country,” he added.

