Home Business Positive start in Europe ahead of Fed meeting
Business

Positive start in Europe ahead of Fed meeting

by admin
Positive start in Europe ahead of Fed meeting

Substantially positive start in Europe with all the main indices above parity. The EuroStoxx50 index is currently up by 0.12% to 4,160 points, while in Milan the Ftse Mib index starts the session at 26,722 points, up by 0.46%. Purchases also on the Frankfurt Dax index which at the moment is just above parity above 15,120 points, but also on the French Cac40 with a positive 0.16%.

Finally, the Btp/Bund spread is currently at 191 basis points, up 1.5%.

We recall that today traders will be closely monitoring the Fed meeting which is expected to raise key rates by 25 basis points. From this point of view, Jerome Powell’s speech will also be interesting, looking for signs that may indicate an imminent pause in the rate hike process.

See also  The scale has dropped by 50%!The most difficult moment has passed, the countdown to the transition period of the new asset management regulations is 8 trillion, and the three measures to respond to the asset management of securities firms |

You may also like

Boosting housing consumption and lowering interest rates on...

In 2022, 7 airlines will lose or exceed...

China, manufacturing PMI: the two ‘faces’ of the...

In January, nearly 20 cities in China lowered...

AMD: fourth quarter earnings and revenue beat estimates,...

Carrefour officially withdraws from the crossroads of the...

Wall Street futures on alert on Fed day...

In January, the Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index was...

The Fineco “school” puts 400 financial advisors to...

The rush of energy slows down the issuance...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy