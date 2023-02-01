Substantially positive start in Europe with all the main indices above parity. The EuroStoxx50 index is currently up by 0.12% to 4,160 points, while in Milan the Ftse Mib index starts the session at 26,722 points, up by 0.46%. Purchases also on the Frankfurt Dax index which at the moment is just above parity above 15,120 points, but also on the French Cac40 with a positive 0.16%.

Finally, the Btp/Bund spread is currently at 191 basis points, up 1.5%.

We recall that today traders will be closely monitoring the Fed meeting which is expected to raise key rates by 25 basis points. From this point of view, Jerome Powell’s speech will also be interesting, looking for signs that may indicate an imminent pause in the rate hike process.