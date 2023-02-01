Chiara Bolognesi’s body was found on 31 October 1992 in the Savio area: the 18-year-old had disappeared on 7 October

Cesena, 1 February 2023 – From the past suddenly an unexpected passage jumps up: the death of Chiara Bolognesi, 18 years old, body found on 31 October 1992 in Savio, downstream from Cesena, it may not be suicide. Chiara had disappeared on 7 October after studying at a friend’s house in Ponte Abbadesse.

The prosecutor’s office of Forlì has opened a file against unknown persons for murder. This alone transpires from the bottlenecks of the building in Piazza Beccaria in Forlì. The rest, admissions outside the notebook.

The first is that it would materialize in the next few days the exhumation of Chiara’s body. And this is because, thanks to new investigative techniques fueled by the latest generation of instrumental equipment, it can be hypothesized that trace any genetic evidence on the girl’s body, which at the time, 31 years ago, was not possible to find.

Certainly, in ’92, beyond the tools available, the investigators did not believe in the murder at all. The autopsy revealed no traces of violence. The case was closed. Even then, however, someone suspected one thing: that the story of Chiara was linked to the drama of Cristina Golinucci21, vanished into thin air two months earlier.

Cristina has never been found; the car did: in the parking lot of the convent of the Capuchin friars of Ronta, the hamlet where the young woman lived; she had an appointment with a cleric. Who then she said: “Never seen!”; and after that she never spoke. With nobody. At least with the police or carabinieri.

And on that plot hypotheses have intertwined in endless quantities. Now, perhaps, the mysterious textures that they have outlined with shaded and smoky inks the fates of the two girls could be reunited. Of course, even at the time someone added one plus one: Cristina and Chiara had attended the same school: Accounting. But the thought stalled. The two did not know each other.

Yet there is something. Even if the wire isn’t red, it’s still a wire. Because – and here we are still in the territory of sources outside the notebook – in recent times a story taken from the anonymous phone calls arrived in an avalanche to people close to Cristina’s family. In particular, a call that came in ’92 to the parish priest of Ronta. Twenty years after her, the priest confesses to Cristina’s mother, Marisa Degli Angeli, that he had spoken on the phone about her with an unknown guy who had said something right: “He said that soon they would find Chiara nel Savio e Christina in the Tiber, in Rome, near a convent of Capuchin friars where two religious lived who were in Cesena when Cristina disappeared…”.

Why bring up this story in 2012? The parish priest also told the investigators: “I didn’t pay attention to it at the time….“. The fact is that, in ’92, Chiara is found right in the Savio. In the Tiber in Rome, on the other hand, no one ever looked for anything.

So in 2012 the prosecutor of Forlì reopened the case. Also because the weather, in the convent of the Capuchin friars, has changed. There is another prior. That opens the door to investigators. Searches are made with ground penetrating radar. But nothing. The investigation returns to abyss. And now, overbearing, it resurfaces. The detectives try again: perhaps from Chiara’s remains artifacts could emerge to combine facts and names. And also shed light on Cristina’s dark enigma.