Italian post has started the countdown for the debut on the energy market, with the sale of electricity and gas, starting from mid-February 2023. This time it really starts, after the temporary stand-by decided last November due to the strong volatility of gas prices and, in cascade, of electricity.

Innovative fixed price offer

Today the wholesale gas price on the Dutch TTF platform fell from 180 euros per megawatt hour to less than 60 euros and has stabilized here for weeks now. For the group led by Matteo Del Fante it is essential to have stable prices before launching the new one business unit Poste Energia in the melee of sellers, including large and small utilities and resellers, who crowd the Italian market. The highlight of the energy plan will in fact be a fixed-price offer from the innovative system: a price blocked for two years, with the possibility of having a constant installment for 12 months regardless of consumption.

The installment is calculated on the basis of the average consumption of the previous year. At the end of the year, the final balance is drawn up: if consumption is higher than the previous year, the installment is remodulated upwards taking into account the additional differential.

If, on the other hand, consumption has dropped, the installment is reduced. Alternatively, it is possible to reset the differential each month by paying a fixed-price installment which accounts for actual consumption and therefore can be of a variable amount.

Stable spending for families

The mechanism devised by Poste Italiane management, in addition to providing an instrument of expenditure stability for households, seeks to introduce a virtuous mechanism for reducing consumption, in line with what the European Commission is asking of the Member States. And with how much the minister for the economy, Giancarlo Giorgettihas announced that it intends to start from April, when system charges will in all probability be reintroduced and to contain the cost of bills, an attempt will be made to control prices only up to an amount, equal to 80% of average consumption.