Vaccines against the new, very fast, Covid variants are indispensable and must be done because they still protect against serious illness and death. Even if, with reference to these super variants, they are also 21 times less effective (regarding the production of antibodies). The landscape of immunization by anti-Covid vaccines has changed in the face of Cerberus and Gryphon, compared to Omicron 5 which preceded them, but still widely present according to the latest report from the Higher Institute of Health: BA.5,