Prada, China gives wings to luxury: revenues of 1.1 billion in the quarter

Business

by admin
Prada soars in the quarter: China returns to the fore, Japan also accelerates (+55%)

Prada archive pandemicwar in Ukraine e uncertainties macroeconomics reeling off a successful start to the year: the Italian luxury holding company led by the manager Andrew War scored a first quarter yes record. AND revenues net recorded a leap of 22% on 2022, reaching 1,065 million euros. The retail channel with a growth of 23%, driven by a development like-for-like at full price. Growth accelerated compared to +14% in the fourth quarter of last year, with a positive contribution both from average price come on full-price volumes.

At the group level, he also put the turbo leather goods up 14%, driven by both new products and iconic lines. L’clothing continues to be the fastest growing category at +38%. Strong increase in sales also for footwearwith a +20%, thanks to the continued success of both formal collections is lifestyle. Compared to the same period in 2022, le vendite retail of the brand grew by +21% at constant exchange rates, e Miu Miu accelerated to +42%.

Record-breaking Prada, Bertelli (president): “The complex macroeconomic context does not scare: the strategic priorities are clear”

See also  Mergers and acquisitions are freezing in the world: -50% for large operations

