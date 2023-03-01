Pre-market for U.S. stocks: The three major futures collectively fell, and some Chinese stocks rose sharply before the market



News from the Financial Associated Press on March 1 (edited by Xia Junxiong)Before the market on Wednesday, the three major stock index futures collectively fell. As of press time, the S&P 500 futures fell 0.15%, the Dow futures fell 0.16%, and the Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.06%.

(Source: Yingwei Finance) The three major US stock indexes all recorded declines in February. The Dow fell by 4.19% in February, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq fell by 2.61% and 1.11% respectively.

“Markets are still largely driven by inflation and interest rate expectations,” said Ben Jones, head of macro investment at Invesco. “We’re seeing inflation coming down, but it’s doing it in a bumpy way. I think we’re going to see that. If this situation persists, it means the Fed will continue to raise interest rates.”

Some Chinese concept stocks rose sharply before the market. As of press time, Bilibili rose nearly 8%, Pinduoduo rose nearly 5%, JD.com rose 4%, Ideal Auto rose about 4%, Baidu rose nearly 6%, and Alibaba rose more than 1%. 5%.

Market Dynamics

On the previous trading day, the three major indexes closed down collectively to mark the end of February. As of the close, the Dow fell 0.71% to 32,656.70 points; the S&P 500 fell 0.30% to 3,970.15 points; the Nasdaq fell 0.10% to 11,455.54 points.

The European markets that are being traded generally rose. As of press time, the British FTSE 100 index rose 0.67%, the French CAC40 index rose 0.29%, and the German DAX30 index rose 0.25%.

company news

[Tesla is reported to be preparing to transform Model Y changes involving appearance and interior]

According to media reports citing sources, Tesla is preparing to revamp its best-selling Model Y model, involving the appearance and interior of the crossover electric car, with the goal of starting production in 2024. The internal code name for the transformation is Juniper.

[Novavacs pharmaceuticals fell more than 26% before the market]

On Wednesday Eastern Time, Novavax Pharmaceuticals fell more than 26% before the market. The company issued a warning that there were high uncertainties in terms of revenue in 2023, US government funding, and pending arbitration, and its ability to continue operating was in doubt.

[NIO:Q4revenuein2022willbe16.06billionyuanand9.901billionyuaninthesameperiodlastyear]

Weilai Automobile’s Q4 revenue in 2022 will be 16.06 billion yuan, the market expects it to be 17.265 billion yuan, and 9.901 billion yuan in the same period last year. NIO delivered 12,157 vehicles in February, an increase of 98.3% year-on-year; the delivery volume in the first quarter of 2023 is expected to be between 31,000 and 33,000 vehicles, an increase of approximately 20.3% to 28.1% year-on-year; revenue is expected to be between 109.26 100 million to 11.543 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of about 10.2% to 16.5%.

As Q4 revenue fell short of expectations, as of press time, NIO’s U.S. stock fell more than 4% before the market.

[“Wei Xiaoli” announced the delivery data in February, and the ideal sales volume exceeded 10,000 for 6 consecutive months]

On March 1, Li Auto announced the delivery update in February 2023. The company announced that it will deliver a total of 16,620 new vehicles in February 2023, a year-on-year increase of 97.5%. Since the delivery, the cumulative delivery of ideal cars has reached 289,095.

Weilai announced on March 1 that the delivery volume in February was 12,157 vehicles, a year-on-year increase of 98.3%. It is expected that the delivery volume in the first quarter of 2023 will be between 31,000 and 33,000 vehicles.

On March 1, Xiaopeng Motors-W announced the latest delivery results on the official Weibo. In February 2023, Xiaopeng Motors delivered a total of 6,010 units, a year-on-year decrease of 3.3% and a month-on-month increase of 15%.

【IQIYI U.S. stocks fell more than 8% before the market】

On March 1, iQiyimei’s stock fell more than 8% before the market. The company plans to issue a total of US$600 million in convertible senior notes due in 2028.

Noteworthy events in the US stock market time period (Beijing time)

March 1st

22:45 U.S. February Markit manufacturing PMI final value

23:00 U.S. February ISM manufacturing PMI, U.S. January construction spending monthly rate

23:30 EIA crude oil inventory in the United States until the week of February 24, EIA strategic oil reserve inventory in the United States until the week of February 24

March 2

05:00 Tesla Investor Day 2023