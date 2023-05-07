Pregliasco does a “check up” on Schlein: “Not only LGBT. Maximalist risk”

Pregliasco: “There may be common elements with the 5 Stars to reach a compromise. We can talk about closeness on some issues but I think no one in the Democratic Party wants a flattening of the M5S”

Fabrizio Pregliascoa virologist always on TV at the time of Covid, was a candidate in the last regional elections in Lombardy with the list Majorino president – Civic Pact and has been an openly voter of the Democratic Party for many years. His judgment on the secretary of the Pd Elly Schlein it is wait-and-see. Answering the question of Affaritaliani.it he replies that the new leader is still “under evaluation”, “not postponed, it would be excessive and hasty, but let’s say precisely under evaluation because there are still many aspects to be clarified”.

“I await concrete results from Schlein and decisions that not only concern ethical rights but also social ones“, explains Pregliasco. “This, in my opinion, is the element for which I still have to carefully evaluate his ideas and his work. To fully express themselves in the sense desired by a large part of the Democratic Party electorate, Schlein and his secretariat will not have to be overtaken by the centre-right on those issues that have a strong social connotation and an equally strong impact on a more fragile segment of the population, which the government majority is trying to do with such as the recent cut in the tax wedge for less well-off population groups”

“Schlein, continues Pregliasco, should focus more on the issues that affect citizens on a daily basis. Attention to human rights is fine LGBT, we agree, but there are not only those. We cannot stop overseeing some issues to fill boxes that have not been adequately filled up to now. You can and should do both. We need to find a way to combine ethical rights with social content and the difficulties that a large part of citizens and voters of the Democratic Party experience every day”.

