Premier Li Qiang Presides over Second Plenary Meeting of State Council to Promote High-Quality Development

Premier Li Qiang of the State Council Holds Second Plenary Meeting to Advance Economic Development

Beijing, August 16th – Premier Li Qiang of the State Council presided over the second plenary meeting of the State Council on August 16th. The meeting aimed to implement the important speech of General Secretary Xi Jinping regarding the current economic situation and economic work. Premier Li Qiang emphasized the need to fully implement the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee and to accomplish the annual target tasks.

Premier Li Qiang acknowledged the efforts made this year under the strong leadership of the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core. Due to these efforts, the country’s economic operation has generally rebounded and improved, laying a strong foundation for achieving annual goals and tasks. As the next step, Premier Li Qiang emphasized the importance of implementing accurate and effective macro-control, strengthening coordination and cooperation of various policies, and overcoming difficulties to continue improving economic operation.

To further promote high-quality development, Premier Li Qiang outlined several key areas of focus. Efforts should be made to expand domestic demand by expanding policy space for consumption and investment, boosting bulk consumption, and mobilizing private investment. Furthermore, a modern industrial system should be built by accelerating the transformation and upgrading of traditional industries with new technologies and formats. The development of strategic emerging industry clusters and the digital transformation of the manufacturing industry should also be vigorously promoted.

Premier Li Qiang highlighted the need to deepen reform and opening up by implementing a new round of state-owned enterprise reform, optimizing the development environment for private enterprises, and stabilizing and optimizing the structure of foreign trade. Additionally, promoting coordinated development between urban and rural areas, implementing major strategies such as the main functional area strategy, new urbanization strategy, and rural revitalization strategy, and consolidating achievements in poverty alleviation are also essential.

Addressing major risks is another crucial aspect emphasized by Premier Li Qiang. Efforts should be made to prevent and defuse major risks, with a focus on ensuring the orderly and effective reduction of risks in key areas. Protecting and improving people’s livelihoods should also be prioritized, with increased social assistance for the needy, multiple channels for employment and income promotion, and strengthened disaster prevention, mitigation, relief, and production safety supervision.

Premier Li Qiang urged all departments of the State Council to strengthen their concept of the overall situation and work towards opening up new possibilities. Improving administrative efficiency was emphasized as a means to guarantee the completion of various tasks. By strengthening coordination and cooperation and breaking stereotyped thinking, departments should find ways to enhance the sense of gain for the masses and enterprises. They should also optimize work processes and promotion methods while organically combining supervision and service.

The plenary meeting was attended by members of the State Council, as well as representatives from other departments, units, and provincial governments who either attended in person or participated via video conference. Premier Li Qiang expressed the importance of promoting a strong entrepreneurial and developmental atmosphere in society by better performing duties and responsibilities and offering increased support to enterprises.

The meeting ended with a clear direction for the next phase of China‘s economic development, wielding the strong leadership of Premier Li Qiang and the collective efforts of the government to ensure the continued improvement of the country’s economic operation and the accomplishment of annual targets.