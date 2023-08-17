Qin Shimingyue Registers Copyright of Characters and Props; Allegations of Plagiarism Arise in TV Series “Seven Seasons of Auspiciousness”

Hangzhou, China – In a recent development, Qin Shimingyue, the popular TV series, has registered the copyright of its characters and props. This news comes amidst allegations of plagiarism against the television show “Seven Seasons of Auspiciousness”. Netizens have claimed that the TV series has copied the shape of the “Mo Mei” sword and an entire episode from Qin Shimingyue.

In response to the allegations, the official statement from Qin Shimingyue reveals that they have conducted an investigation and collected evidence. They hope that the drama crew of “Seven Seasons of Auspiciousness” will promptly conduct a self-examination and appropriately address the issue.

Qin Shimingyue, produced by Hangzhou Xuanji Technology Co., Ltd., has gained immense popularity since its release. The production company, established in October 2005, is headed by legal representative Shen Leping, and boasts a registered capital of 360 million yuan. Shareholders of the company include Shanghai Xuanman Management Consulting Co., Ltd. and Lin Zhilixin Information Technology Co., Ltd.

The company’s commitment to intellectual property is evident in its completion of copyright registration for the work “Qin Shimingyue” weapon – ink eyebrow sword in August 2013. The creation of this work was concluded in January 2010. Furthermore, the company has also secured copyright registrations for several other weapons, props, and character images associated with “Qin Shimingyue”. Multiple trademarks, including “Qin Shimingyue” and “Qinshimingyue Canghai”, have also been successfully registered.

As the controversy surrounding the alleged plagiarism continues to unfold, fans eagerly await further updates from both the “Seven Seasons of Auspiciousness” drama crew and the representatives of Qin Shimingyue. Meanwhile, industry experts anticipate a resolution amicable to both parties, which could potentially set a precedent for maintaining creative integrity in the entertainment industry.