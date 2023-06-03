spotlight | the 1975 – wienkonzert.com

„the 1975“ from manchester in england, formed in 2002. starting as a cover punk band, they only found their own style ten years later. In 2012 the first ep “facedown“, which they released on the label “dirty hit”. the songsthe city” and “sexbrought the group some attention on the radio and also on the internet, support shows solidified their slow ascent.

it was the song “chocolate” on the third ep “music for cars“ in early 2013, which was to be found quite high up in the US charts as well as in the British charts. the self-titled debut album “the 1975“, which was released in September 2013, manifested the band’s unstoppable success.

matthew healy, george daniel, adam hann and ross macdonald shot the album “i like it when you sleep, for you are so beautiful yet so unaware of it’ and finally in 2018 ‘a brief inquiry into online relationships“ after – both longplayers made themselves comfortable at number 1 in the british charts, just like the first album.

during the pandemic in may 2020 the fourth album “note on a conditional form“ was launched, followed in october 2022 by the fifth release “being funny in a foreign language“. they celebrated the absolute highlight of their career so far with a brilliant concert in new york’s madison square garden in july 2022 – the accompanying concert film entitled “at their very best” can be seen on a streaming service. since then the group has probably convinced even the last critics.

speaking of “at their very best”: “the 1975” are currently on tour under this title and on june 5th, 2023 this tour will also bring them to the wiener stadthalle. all that’s left to say is: get a ticket and treat yourself to a wonderful show by a band that has never been better in its history!

05.06.2023 / the 1975 in the wiener stadthalle (fb event) (tickets)

