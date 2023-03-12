On March 11, Kuai Technology obtained a disc photo of BYD’s latest micro electric car Seagull from relevant channels. Combined with previous news,Seagull is expected to sell for less than 100,000 yuanis expected to be officially listed in April.

This exposure is the whole picture of the center console, which adopts the family-style design of Haiwang, which is a bit similar to the big brother dolphin, and has a relatively strong sense of line as a whole.

Specifically, the steering wheel of the new car is of the same height as that of the dolphin, with silver trim and black trim. The new car is equipped with a small LCD screen and a floating central control screen, while retaining the physical buttons. The shift mechanism is similar to that of the dolphin. Be consistent, be fairly creative, and it’s worth mentioning thatThe new car seems to be equipped with a wireless charging panel under the air outlet of the air conditioner.

The car has been declared, and the real car has been photographed many times. It is a new entry-level electric model of BYD Ocean. Unlike its big brother, Dolphin, Seagull adopts a tougher design. It is a closed design, with a trapezoidal air intake below it, and the two big lamps are quite sharp in shape.

ThatThe length, width and height are 3780/1715/1540mm, and the wheelbase is 2500mmthanks to the pure electric platform, it adopts the design of four wheels and four corners. It is expected that the space of the passenger compartment in the car will not be small.

In terms of power, the new car will be equipped with a permanent magnet synchronous drive motor model TZ180XSH.The maximum power is 55 kilowatts, equipped with 30-degree and 38-degree batteries, and the cruising range under CLTC conditions is divided into 305 kilometers and 405 kilometers。

With the launch of Seagull, the Dolphin ushered in the strongest helper. The brothers will sweep the car market worth RMB 70,000 to 140,000, and the living space of Honda Fit and Laife Sauce will be further compressed.