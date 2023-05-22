Priced at 189,900-199,900 yuan, the super-hybrid electric drive X-Trail is officially launched-Sina Automobile

On May 22, Dongfeng Nissan’s first compact SUV with dual-e technology, the super-hybrid electric drive X-Trail (Configuration | Inquiry), was officially announced in Chongqing today, with a price range of 189,900 to 199,900 yuan.

The new car includes two configuration versions: the super-hybrid dual-motor four-wheel drive luxury version is priced at 189,900 yuan, and the super-hybrid dual-motor four-wheel drive extreme version is priced at 199,900 yuan.

The appearance and interior have been upgraded, and technology and comfort are not absent

In terms of body size, the overall body size of the super-hybrid electric drive X-Trail 4681/1840/1730mm and the wheelbase of 2706mm are consistent with the fuel version. In terms of appearance, the unique identity of the super-hybrid electric drive is highlighted by changing the blackened “V”-shaped grille and the words “e-POWER” on the side and rear of the car. In addition, the super-hybrid electric drive X-Trail also introduced two new colors of pearl white and champagne silver.

In terms of the cockpit, the most intuitive change is that the electronic shift lever replaces the traditional shift lever, and the new cloud blue interior makes the overall cockpit atmosphere more fresh and natural, and it is more in line with the positioning of the model. In terms of technology and comfortable configuration, the 10.8-inch double-layer curved surface technology HUD head-up display function appears on the new car, forming a three-screen linkage with the 12.3-inch instrument panel and 12.3-inch high-definition central control screen.

In addition, the car has a built-in Nissan Connect 2.0+ and NISSAN i-SAFETY intelligent active safety system. The screen adopts a card-style UI design, which makes the operation more concise, including mobile phone interconnection, software download, voice interaction and OTA. And the enhanced ProPILOT super intelligent driving system that supports L2 intelligent driving assistance will not be absent.

Second-generation e-POWER hybrid system blessing

First of all, the super-hybrid electric drive X-Trail is equipped with Nissan’s second-generation e-POWER hybrid system, which is mainly composed of a 1.5T engine + dual motors. Compared with Toyota THS and Honda i-MMD hybrid technology, the key difference in Nissan’s e-POWER electrification solution is that the 1.5T engine with a more independent role is no longer directly involved in driving, but instead functions as a range extender, that is, Only drive the generator to generate electricity for the electric motor.

Compared with traditional hybrid models, the super-hybrid X-Trail with 100% full-time electric drive under the blessing of e-POWER can provide drivers and passengers with a “fast and quiet” driving experience that is closer to pure electric vehicles. It is worth mentioning that the new car also provides e-Pedal single-pedal mode. After it is turned on, it will be closer to the driving characteristics of a pure electric car, and the support for kinetic energy recovery can be adjusted.

Specifically, the 1.5T engine is more focused on power generation, and the torque response is faster, and the start-up and speed-up can reach 1/10000 second response. In actual driving, the burst of power brought about by a deep step on the accelerator and the sense of acceleration are very obvious. After being separated from the direct drive task, the starting frequency has been greatly reduced, and the disadvantages of engine vibration have been smoothed out a lot.

This intelligent power generation system consists of a 1.5T variable compression ratio range extender and a high-efficiency generator. The 1.5T engine has a maximum power of 106kW and a peak torque of 250N m. The front motor has a maximum power of 150kW and a peak torque of 330N m; the rear motor has a maximum power of 100kW and a peak torque of 195N m.

In terms of technology, the VC-TURBO technology that the factory is proud of is still retained. By adopting an original multi-link system that is different from the traditional engine crank and connecting rod structure, it can achieve a compression ratio of 8:1 (high performance)-14: Intelligent stepless switching between 1 (high efficiency): reduce the compression ratio when performance is needed to ensure power output, and switch to high compression ratio mode to reduce energy consumption when strong power is not needed.

At the same time, the super-hybrid electric drive X-Trail is equipped with a 2kWh ternary lithium battery that supports flash charging and flash discharging. As a power type power battery, its charge and discharge rate is more than 15 times that of ordinary EV batteries, and its volume, weight and life are more advantageous. When the vehicle needs to accelerate rapidly, in addition to the current brought by the range extender, the battery can also provide a relatively large discharge support to drive the vehicle, so as to ensure the performance requirements, and the consumed electric energy can also be quickly supplemented by the range extender. .

e-4ORCE snow fox electric four-wheel drive system helps comprehensive advancement

The e-4ORCE snowfox electric four-wheel drive system equipped with the super-hybrid electric drive Qijun can help the front and rear motors of the new car realize the free distribution of torque on the wheels. Realize full-time four-wheel drive capability.

Thanks to the no-delay response of the motor drive, and the five driving modes that support one-button switching, including automatic, economical, sporty, snowy, and off-road, the e-4ORCE Snow Fox Electric Four X-Trail’s super-hybrid electric drive system has a smoother and more comfortable driving experience, and can easily cope with various travel scenarios.

summary:This time, the super-hybrid electric drive X-Trail has completed the current response to the impact of the electrification era, while retaining and developing its own technology and performance background as much as possible through the method of “three-cylinder variable auxiliary and pure electric drive”. The fast and quiet driving experience + low fuel consumption + more worry-free battery characteristics brought about by this change may be the key for X-Trail to effectively fight against competing products and reshape its benchmark image. Let us wait and see whether the super-hybrid electric drive X-Trail with the blessing of double-e technology can return to the throne.