Hirokazu Kore-eda appeared at the Cannes premiere of “Burning Winter” to applaud after the screening- Shangbao Indonesia

[Sina Sports News]Directed by Singaporean director Chen Zheyi and starring Zhou Dongyu, Liu Haoran, and Qu Chuxiao, the film “Burning Winter” had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on May 21. The international version of the poster and the first clip of the film were released on May 15, triggering a “brainstorm” on the Internet. The relationship between the three became a mystery, which aroused everyone’s curiosity; on May 20, director Chen Zheyi, actors Zhou Dongyu and Liu Haoran were invited On the red carpet for the premiere of Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon”, the cast of “Winter” made its debut in Cannes and quickly became the focus of the audience; on the premiere day on May 21, it was shortlisted for the Cannes main competition for many times and won the Palme d’Or Hirokazu Kore-eda, the famous Japanese film master, appeared in the crowd in surprise and took a group photo with the main creator before the screening. When the lights of the Debussy Hall were turned on, he stood up and applauded together with the audience. The film received warm applause from more than a thousand audience members. Domestic and foreign media praised Director Chen Zheyi for his breakthrough and the three actors’ excellent performances that exceeded expectations. The debut of the film “Burning Winter” was a complete success.

This time, “Burning Winter” was shortlisted for the “Un Certain Regard” section of the Cannes Film Festival, and it is the fourth time that director Chen Zheyi has been shortlisted for Cannes. It was exactly ten years ago on a Sunday that he brought his first work “Parents Are Not Home” to Cannes, and then won the Golden Camera Award. Ten years later, his natural and complete style has become more extreme, and he has turned to a more romantic and free expression exploration. “Burning Winter” uses a non-traditional road film-a trip-to deconstruct the spiritual dilemma of the young generation, uses “leaving” to achieve “return”, and completes a highly poetic emotional expression in simple and meticulous daily life. Director Chen Zheyi, as always, incorporated creative motifs such as an outsider’s perspective and multicultural integration into the story, just like the title “Burning Winter”, bringing an emotional super experience of warmth and cold collision. Chen Zheyi’s film attaches great importance to characters, and the test performance also highlights the performance. The three leading actors in the film, Zhou Dongyu, Liu Haoran, and Qu Chuxiao, are young actors born in the 90s whose acting skills are highly recognized. Once the international version of the poster with an ambiguous atmosphere was released, it immediately gained the attention of the entire network Very high discussion. On the eve of the opening, the film “Winter” was recommended by David Rooney, the chief film critic of “Hollywood Reporter”, as one of the “Ten Must-See Films” in Cannes this year, which raised the voice of overseas industries and media. The world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival is the first acceptance of this sincere work that has devoted the passion and sweat of the director, actors and all the creative staff.

After the film “Burning Winter” was shown in the Debussy Hall in Cannes, it received warm applause from the audience. The Palme d’Or winner and Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda stood up and gave a hug to director Chen Zheyi. The two directors hugged each other intimately The scene of the film was captured by many live media, and they all praised the unity of Asian filmmakers as moving. Foreign media and senior film critics also affirmed “Burning Winter”, including “The Guardian”, “The Hollywood Reporter”, “Screen International”, “IndieWire”, “The Playist” and “The Wrap”. A number of foreign media praised the show with words such as “eye-catching”, “thawing pain”, “sweet and sparkling”, “the performances of the three actors are excellent”, “a brand new attempt”, “impressionist portrait of the Z era” and so on. . David Rooney, chief film critic of “The Hollywood Reporter” magazine, said “quietly but eloquently emphasized the situation of the young protagonist in the film, rich in emotion, but never emotional.” “The Playist” magazine reporter Jeffrey Zhang said “The film explores The hopes, dreams and anxieties of a generation, the powerful performances of the three actors and the complexity of the spirit are intertwined, and finally merged with the local folklore, which is simply beautiful.” Domestic media and senior film critics also commented on the three The post-90s young actor was highly praised from multiple angles including his breakthrough and heart-pounding performance. Film critic Qin Wan said, “Liu Haoran and Zhou Dongyu’s passionate drama that broke through the film’s biggest scale is the highlight of this film, and Qu Chuxiao’s charm is also fully displayed in this film. When the three of them rode a motorcycle together for the first time, My tears flowed uncontrollably.”

