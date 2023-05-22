Home » Independent developer creates 2D roguelike action game “IGNISTONE” and announced that it will land on PC and mobile devices on 10/3
Technology

Independent developer creates 2D roguelike action game “IGNISTONE” and announced that it will land on PC and mobile devices on 10/3

by admin
Independent developer creates 2D roguelike action game “IGNISTONE” and announced that it will land on PC and mobile devices on 10/3
Developed by MONO ENTERTAINMENT and published by Kodansha, the 2D action game “IGNISTONE” (Steam / iOS / Android) was recently unveiled at INDIE Live Expo 2023, announcing that it will officially land on PC and mobile devices on October 3, 2023.

According to the official statement, “IGNISTONE” is a roguelike action game that emphasizes simple and easy-to-use gameplay. Players must match the combination of weapons and amulets to continue advancing in the dungeon. Whether players prefer attack power, durability or special moves, they can find the most suitable combination here.

Players will play the role of the Lizard Clan and their companions, the Mame Clan, to retrieve the stolen “IGNISTONE”, investigate the secrets and start an adventure journey. action.

“IGNISTONE” will officially land on PC and mobile devices on October 3, 2023.

See also  Refined infotainment in the GV 60

You may also like

The product workers: Data-Fluent Product Managers speak the...

Whatsapp introduces an option to edit sent messages...

China launches a counterattack

Axelera Ai closes a 50 million round. Among...

A new dating app is called Duolingo for...

New interior and new perfection

Axelera Ai closes a 50 million round. Among...

E-bike bargain for 720 euros: E-MTB Eleglide M1...

Whatsapp introduces an option to edit sent messages...

Image recognition turns reflecting objects into cameras

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy