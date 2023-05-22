Independent developer creates 2D roguelike action game “IGNISTONE” and announced that it will land on PC and mobile devices on 10/3

Developed by MONO ENTERTAINMENT and published by Kodansha, the 2D action game “IGNISTONE” (Steam / iOS / Android) was recently unveiled at INDIE Live Expo 2023, announcing that it will officially land on PC and mobile devices on October 3, 2023.

According to the official statement, “IGNISTONE” is a roguelike action game that emphasizes simple and easy-to-use gameplay. Players must match the combination of weapons and amulets to continue advancing in the dungeon. Whether players prefer attack power, durability or special moves, they can find the most suitable combination here.

Players will play the role of the Lizard Clan and their companions, the Mame Clan, to retrieve the stolen “IGNISTONE”, investigate the secrets and start an adventure journey. action.

“IGNISTONE” will officially land on PC and mobile devices on October 3, 2023.