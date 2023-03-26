Home Business Private leasing under 100 euros: Secure this top car now!
As a rule, the conditions for private leasing are significantly worse than for commercial leasing. This is because there are no tax breaks and other benefits for traders.

Nevertheless, cheap bargains can also be found in private leasing. In our leasing calculator, we discovered a cheap leasing offer for private individuals that costs less than 100.00 euros per month.

It is about the Seat Arona*. We have put together details of the deal for you here.

Compared to commercial leasing, the conditions for private leasing are often significantly worse. This is annoying for everyone who does not have a trade license and therefore has to pay extra every month because tax breaks and other advantages are no longer available. But that doesn’t mean that there aren’t cheap offers for private leasing – you just have to look hard enough for them.

Private leasing deal under 100 euros per month

So that you don’t have to scroll through the various providers yourself, we have searched our practical leasing calculator for cheap deals. And indeed: We discovered a private leasing deal that costs less than 100.00 euros a month. Sure, you shouldn’t expect luxury cars from brands like Tesla, Porsche and Co. for this low rate. But you can expect this bargain:

The leasing conditions for the Seat Arona at a glance

Target group: Private leasing
Duration: twelve months
Mileage: 10,000 kilometers a year
Monthly Rate: 98,00 Euro
special payment: no
Deployment Fee: one-off 890.00 euros
list price: 27.885,00 Euro
Leasingfaktor: 0,35
Total cost factor: 0,62
Circuit: manually
Perfomance: 110 PS (81 Kilowatts)
Top speed: 190 km/h
Consumption: combined 5.0 liters per 100 kilometers
CO2 emissions: combined 114 grams per kilometer
Furnishing: On-board computer, multifunction steering wheel, emergency brake assistant, cruise control, parking aid and more
Color: freely selectable
Delivery time: about eight months

*Disclaimer: We look for products and services for you that we think you might like. The selection is subjective but editorially independent. We have affiliate partnerships, which means that if you make a purchase through a link marked with an asterisk, we will receive a small commission. Our partners also include the price comparison portal Idealo, which, like Business Insider GmbH, is a subsidiary of Axel Springer SE. Our recommendations and the selection of the products are not influenced by this. You can read more about this here: Insider Picks at Business Insider – who we are, what we do and how we test products. The content is independent of our advertising marketing. You can find our guidelines for journalistic independence here: www.axelspringer.com/de/leitlinien-der-journalistischen-unabhaengigkeit

