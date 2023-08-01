Profits growing to 1.9 billion for CDP and future investments in the fiber network

MILAN – The Board of Directors of Cassa Depositi e Prestiti spa closes the semester with ubills up 28% to 1.9 billion euros and shareholders’ equity up 3% even to 26.5 billion. In its role as Promotional Development Institute, the Cdp Group has icommitted resources for around 11.5 billion, a figure in line with that of the first half of 2022, which however included one-off transactions of a significant amount. In this regard yesterday the board led by Dario Scannapieco and chaired by Giovanni Gorno Tempini it also approved new operations for over 300 million, which include loans and investments to support territories and businesses and to develop international cooperation.

The single network between Tim and Open Fiber

Investments in infrastructure also go from this point of view, including that in Tim (of which Cdp has 9.8%), and in its Netco, and in Open Fiber (60% controlled and 40% by Macquarie). “Italy has a very low use of fiberlaid but used little – he replied Scannapieco to those who asked him about a possible investment alongside the Mef and F2i in the Tim network- We believe this is one of theimportant infrastructure for the country’s competitiveness. We believe that there are synergies from a strong aggregation of the network, we need a strong one in which investments are made and then competition on services. There is an industrial value on a unique network design. We do not exclude any form of investment in this sense”.

Postal collections are down

The only discordant note in the half-year is the drop in overall postal funding of CDP spa, which in the first half of 2023 amounted to 363 billion euros, down compared to 371 billion at the end of 2022, while the stock of loans is growing, to 121 billion, compared to 120 at the end of 2022. Total assets are 394 billion euros, compared to 401 billion at the end of 2022. Gorno Tempini – We are coming out of a ten-year season of zero interest rates, there is a change in the behavior of savers, towards alternatives such as the BTP. We work with the Post Office, and our commitment is provide them with a product and return mix that is capable of attracting the value of postal savings”.