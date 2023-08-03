Province Holds Symposium on Industrial Investment and Technological Transformation in Jiaxing

The province’s industrial investment and technological transformation work symposium was held in Jiaxing

Jiaxing, China – The province’s industrial investment and technological transformation work symposium was held in Jiaxing on July 28. The symposium was attended by government officials, industry leaders, and representatives from various cities and counties in the province.

The meeting began with an exchange of speeches by the leaders of the Jiaxing Economic and Information Bureau and other cities, who reported on the achievements, challenges, and future plans for manufacturing investment and project promotion in the first half of the year.

Deputy Director Ye Jiansong of the Provincial Economic and Information Department praised the province’s economic and credit investment work thus far. He analyzed the performance of industrial investment in the province during the first six months of the year and identified areas for improvement. He emphasized the importance of implementing policies to promote high-quality development, focusing on project management and technological transformation.

Special training sessions were also conducted during the symposium. The Investment Office of the Provincial Department of Economics and Information Technology discussed topics such as the application of the “Zhejiang Manufacturing Investment Project Platform,” management of collaborative innovation projects, and tax-free confirmation of imported equipment. Business training was provided for the heads of economic and information departments in cities and counties.

Since the beginning of the year, Jiaxing City has made significant progress in the construction of the “415X” advanced manufacturing cluster. Despite the challenges of last year’s high base, the city has achieved steady progress in manufacturing investment. In the first quarter, Jiaxing completed a manufacturing investment of 29.03 billion yuan, a 24.1% increase compared to the previous year. The city continued its efforts in the first half of the year and achieved a total manufacturing investment of 63.89 billion yuan, accounting for 35.7% of fixed asset investment in the province. This accomplishment positions Jiaxing as a key player in Zhejiang Province’s industrial development and the Yangtze River Delta.

The symposium concluded with a strong commitment from all participants to continue promoting industrial investment and technological transformation in the province. With a focus on high-quality development and project management, the province aims to further strengthen its position as a leader in industrial innovation and economic growth.

