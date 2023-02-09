Home Business Puglia, money laundering and the fight against terrorism: Bari candidate as EU seat
by admin
Puglia Region, off to the Committee to nominate Bari as the seat of the European Anti-Money Laundering Authority

The regional council has ratified the statute of the promoting committee for the candidacy of the city of Bari at the headquarters of the European Authority Anti-money laundering: Anti Money Laudering Authority (AMLA). The European Union in the year 2023 must establish the important Authority with the aim of promoting the efficient functioning of the system of contrasting the recycling he was born in terrorist financing.

Among the objectives to be achieved: contributing to the harmonization and coordination of practices on the subject, the direct supervision of high-risk financial subjects, as well as the control of the Financial Intelligence Unit operating in the European countries. As of today, February 2023, no agreement has been reached regarding the choice of AMLA residency. Italy is among the nations candidates to host the venue together to Germany, Poland and Lithuania.

