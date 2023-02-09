“Yesterday I didn’t see Sanremo,” he says Matthew Salvini in Morning Five. He bites his tongue, doesn’t repeat the controversy at the Festival, after Wednesday’s attack. He had criticized the choice to invite Roberto Benigni to talk about the Constitution and the presence of the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarellahe had also rapped Paola Egonu, who will be alongside Amadeus tonight. After Fedez’s attack on the right yesterday, however, the leader of the Lega glissa. “I have more important things to take care of”, the only words on the rapper. And he doesn’t even comment on the words against Galeazzo BignamiDeputy Minister of Infrastructure of FdI, and the blatant move of the singer of tear up his photo in Nazi uniform. But he sends a signal: the photo of a meeting at the Ministry of Infrastructure, Bignami is also sitting at the table next to Salvini.

“If he goes to San Remo Rosa Chemical the dispute breaks out / perhaps the deputy minister dressed as Hitler is better”, Fedez rapped, around midnight on Wednesday, relieving Rai of all responsibility for his words. “Yesterday I did not see Sanremo”, skips Salvini in an interview with Mattino Cinque. “With the problems that the Italians have and with the commitment I have as a minister, I don’t have the time or desire to make polemics. I respect everyone’s work but seeing a guy who gets on stage and breaks the flowers – he adds with reference to Blanco’s gesture – I was sorry. I fear that the real problems, at least the ones I deal with, are others”. Shortly afterwards, his press office sent the news of a meeting at the Ministry of Infrastructure, on the subject of the A14 motorway. Photos follow: next to Salvini from a side the presidents of Marche and Abruzzo, Francis Acquaroli e Marcus Marsiliuson the other the deputy ministers of the League, Edward Rixiand of FdI, Galeazzo Bignami. An implicit response to Fedez.

The battle of FdI for the sinkhole theme in Sanremo

Brothers of Italy, with the group leader Thomas Fotimeanwhile, raises a theme dear to the right: Sanremo, he asks, pays tribute to the victims of the sinkholes.

“Tomorrow the Sanremo Festival has the opportunity to pay homage to those Italians who, for so many years, have experienced the tragedy of being exiled in their homeland. Remembrance Day, which occurs on February 10th, was in fact established to preserve and renew the memory of the tragedy of the Italians and of all the victims of the sinkholes, of the exodus from their lands of Istrians, Fiume and Dalmatians after the Second World War and of the more complex story of the eastern border”, says Foti. “Sergio Endrigo, late artist protagonist for years on the Ariston stage, personally experienced this tragedy and told us the drama of leaving his homeland in the famous song “1947”. It would be really nice to have it listened to by all Italians tomorrow in prime time, eighty years after the beginning of the ethnic cleansing by the partisans”.

To make the same request on sinkholes is Federico Mollicone of FdI. However, he also comments on the Fedez song: “In my opinion that song is simply ugly. Then, as regards the attacks on government officials, I think that he gave himself the most correct definition: ‘communist with a Rolex’. Search the martyrology, but we certainly won’t be the ones to give it to him…”, the deputy and president of the Culture Commission of the Chamber told beraking latest news.

Against Fedez who tore up the photograph of Bignami dressed as a Nazi, Maurizio Lupi, leader of Noi Moderati, explains: “It’s not that everything is allowed for everyone. He used Rai, which is a public TV stage. A little sense of respect would have been useful. Even the attack on the minister Roccella was wrong and I don’t think she was given space to defend herself”. According to the leader of Noi Moderati, “Fedez needed the sensational gesture to talk about him. But the Sanremo festival is a show of national culture, where two conditions apply: respect for pluralism and in the affirmation of one’s ideas, respect of the other. I wouldn’t continue to invite him but this is Rai and he does what he wants. Even if without Fedez the festival loses nothing”.