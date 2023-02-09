Home World Chocolate tile all I like!
Chocolate tile all I like!

Chocolate tile all I like!

This recipe is a “non” recipe, in the sense that all you need is some excellent dark chocolate, dried fruit, the one you like best, marshmallows (but also not for those few who don’t like them) and whatever fantasy or the desire of the moment suggests you!

Sudden dinner friends? Here you have the treat for after dinner.
Sudden craving for something delicious? Here is what your desire was looking for.
Bored kids on a rainy day? Here is the game to entertain them.
Chocolates to give? Just wrap them in wax paper!
In short, this “non” recipe follows very well the motto of my blog “Minimum effort, maximum result!”

The mold for Chocolate tile everything I like

For the mold, all you need is one of those little boxes for freezing, the size doesn’t matter much, then you cut everything into cubes!!
The recipe “not” recipe comes from the book “The basics of chocolate” by Guido Tommasi Editore which I recommend, for me the bible of chocolate!!!!

Chocolate tile all I like

Ingredients:
270g of dark chocolate
all you want!!

Melt the chocolate in a double boiler, coarsely chop the dried fruit, cut the marshmallows and then mix everything together. Put in the container (perhaps first making a base with your favorite dried fruit) and then in the fridge. After an hour (but maybe even less) you will have your chocolate tile, everything I like :)))

The photo set :)))

The photographic set...


