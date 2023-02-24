Palazzo Chigi challenges the rule approved by secret ballot by the Puglia Regional Council which would prolong the tenure of the same, in case of voluntary resignation of the President of the Region. Recognized the possible constitutional violation (Third paragraph of art. 126 of the CC), according to which “The voluntary resignation of the president entails the resignation of the Giunta and the dissolution of the Council”, without the possibility of exceptions.

The regional councilors had justified the initiative, to deal with the hypothesis of the early resignation of President Emiliano both to be able to apply for the European elections of 2024and to facilitate the candidacy of Antonio Decaro to the presidency of the Puglia Region, given that the mandate at Palazzo di Città – Bari will expire in the same 2024.

“The tenure of councilors cannot be conditioned by anyone’s whims or political designseven if it were the President of the Region himself”, the regional administrators had reiterated – in a transversal manner – who approved the amendment with 37 votes in favour, 9 against and 2 abstentions, wanting to safeguard “the integrity of the legislature and also 96 thousand euros each at risk (in case of early end of term).

The Government, which calls the Constitutional Court into question, is not of the same opinion. On the horizon the uncertain future of many elected officials, who as a result of cutting the number of directors – due to the decrease in the number of residents in Puglia – even if they reapply, they would see the road via Gentile narrow or interrupted.

([email protected])

