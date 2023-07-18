Puglia, the directors assign themselves a severance pay. Scandal

Puglia, caste and that end-of-term allowance. The storm breaks out

A new case explodes in the Regional Council from the Puglia. The decision to retroactively reintroduce the end of term treatment for the councilors it is not liked at all forty acronyms of the world of Work who took pen and paper and wrote a open letter addressed to the President of the Region Michele Emiliano and to the head of the Loredana Regional Council Capone. These are – reports Il Quotidiano di Puglia – brands of the world of the enterprisefrom the active citizenshipof the Volunteering, civil and political commitment, the student union. The invitation addressed to managers is to take immediate action to change this rule. “Avoid adopting a measure – reports the letter – which would increase the distance of the institutions by the citizens and the distrust of those who have the honor and the burden of representing all the Apulians. It will be a win-win for everyonefor our democracy”. An open call for subscription by other acronyms of social and political representation as well as personalities from the world of politics and culture.

