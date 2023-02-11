Home Business Qatargate, house arrest revoked for Panzeri’s accountant
Qatargate, house arrest revoked for Panzeri's accountant

The fifth criminal section of the Milan Court of Appeal revoked the house arrest a Monica Rossana Bellini arrested on the evening of January 17 by the Guardia di Finanza, on the basis of a European arrest warrant in the context of the Belgian Qatargate investigation. Judges Nova, Arnaldi and De Magistris accepted the request of the defense of the accountant close to Pier Antonio Panzeri e Francesco Giorgi, under investigation for conspiracy, corruption and money laundering. The only prescription imposed for the woman is the prohibition of expatriation pending the definition of the procedure on the extradition request in Belgium.

