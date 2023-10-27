Qi’anxin Retains First Place in the List of Top Data Security Service Companies in 2023

Qi’anxin Retains First Place in the List of Top Data Security Companies in 2023

October 27, 2023

The China Internet Enterprise Comprehensive Strength Index (2023) Press Conference and Hundred Enterprises Forum took place in Xiamen on October 26. During the event, the “2023 China Internet Enterprise Comprehensive Strength Index Report” was released, along with the list of China‘s top data security service companies. Qi’anxin, a leading company in data security services, secured the first place for the second consecutive year.

The Internet Society of China has been conducting research on the comprehensive strength of Chinese Internet companies for 11 years. As part of this research, the list of data security service companies was introduced in 2022. Qi’anxin’s consistent first-place ranking is a testament to the company’s data security products, services, and overall capabilities.

Qi’anxin has been focusing on data security since the release of the “Data Security Capability Framework” and “Data Security Operation Concept Map” in August 2021. The company has developed a product matrix that covers the entire data life cycle, positioning itself as a leader in the data security field.

In terms of product capabilities, Qi’anxin has released various data security solutions such as “One Center Four Guards” and “Data Cross-Border Guards,” which support governmental and enterprise institutions in building comprehensive data security systems. In 2023, Qi’anxin also introduced the Qi’an Tian Shield data security protection system, which integrates event monitoring, risk analysis, policy adjustment, and access control to address major data security issues.

Qi’anxin has also established systematic capabilities in data security risk monitoring, research, and analysis. CCID Consulting’s “China Data Security Protection and Governance Market Research Report (2023)” recognized Qi’anxin’s inclusion in nine major categories and 38 sub-categories of data security subdivisions, demonstrating the company’s comprehensive coverage in all aspects of data security governance.

Moreover, Qi’anxin will officially establish a data security branch in May 2023, with Qi Xiangdong, the group chairman, appointed as the general manager. By leveraging its organizational strength, R&D innovation, and scale advantages, Qi’anxin aims to achieve comprehensive breakthroughs in capacity improvement, standard system construction, technology product promotion and application, and industrial ecology construction.

During the roundtable dialogue, Liu Qianwei, vice president of Qi’anxin Group and chief scientist of data security, emphasized the inseparable relationship between development and security. He highlighted the need to integrate security and compliance throughout the data elementization process and utilize technology to empower compliance. By combining security technology with business development, data processing technology with security technology, and data development and utilization technology with data security protection technology, a balance between security and development can be achieved.

With the recent listing of the National Data Administration, the data security market is expected to experience accelerated growth. Qi’anxin is committed to focusing on the data security market and developing a multi-level data security product and technical service system to drive the healthy development of the industry.

Disclaimer: The content, data, and tools in this article are for reference only and do not constitute investment advice. The stock market carries risks, so caution should be exercised when making investment decisions.

Source: Financial Industry Information

Share this: Facebook

X

