Home » Qin Gang meets Tesla CEO Elon Musk – Xinhua English.news.cn
Business

Qin Gang meets Tesla CEO Elon Musk – Xinhua English.news.cn

by admin
Qin Gang meets Tesla CEO Elon Musk – Xinhua English.news.cn









</p> <p>Qin Gang meets Tesla CEO Elon Musk – Xinhua English.<a data-ail="1050014" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/category/news/" >news</a>.cn
news.cn/2021detail/css/detail.css”/> news.cn/2021detail/css/detail-sanwu.css”/>


Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, May 30. State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang met with Tesla CEO Elon Musk in Beijing on May 30.

Qin Gang said that China is committed to creating a better market-oriented, legalized and internationalized business environment for companies from all over the world. A healthy, stable and constructive Sino-US relationship is not only beneficial to both countries, but also beneficial to the world. To develop Sino-US relations well, it is necessary to keep the steering wheel in the right direction and follow the correct direction of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation proposed by President Xi Jinping; “step on the brakes” in time to avoid “dangerous driving”; be good at “stepping on the gas pedal” to advance work together.

Musk said that the interests of the United States and China are intertwined and inseparable. Tesla opposes “decoupling and breaking chains”, and is willing to continue to expand its business in China and share China‘s development opportunities.

[error correction]


[Responsible editor: Liu Xiaodong]


010020030300000000000000011101091129657177

See also  Point of View | Tilt Resources Aoyuan's task this year is mainly to reduce debt (Record)-Viewpoint Real Estate Network

You may also like

Piazza Affari closes at -0.16%, down on oil...

Debt dispute in the US – Biden and...

Nvidia with Mediatek for AI-powered in-car infotainment

Invest like Warren Buffett: Jonathan Neuscheler in the...

Intesa invests 155 million in incentive salary: bonus...

Sharing instead of buying – the business with...

Nvidia, how did the chip maker break through...

Reforms for the world of work endangered by...

The boom in artificial intelligence pushes Nvidia into...

These are the stocks a successful small-cap investor...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy