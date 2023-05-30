Qin Gang meets Tesla CEO Elon Musk – Xinhua English.news.cn

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, May 30. State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang met with Tesla CEO Elon Musk in Beijing on May 30.

Qin Gang said that China is committed to creating a better market-oriented, legalized and internationalized business environment for companies from all over the world. A healthy, stable and constructive Sino-US relationship is not only beneficial to both countries, but also beneficial to the world. To develop Sino-US relations well, it is necessary to keep the steering wheel in the right direction and follow the correct direction of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation proposed by President Xi Jinping; “step on the brakes” in time to avoid “dangerous driving”; be good at “stepping on the gas pedal” to advance work together.

Musk said that the interests of the United States and China are intertwined and inseparable. Tesla opposes “decoupling and breaking chains”, and is willing to continue to expand its business in China and share China‘s development opportunities.