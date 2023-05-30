HOTTOYS Flash Keaton Batman Modern Armor Edition 1/6th Action Figure_Battlesuit_Classic_Movie

Original Title: HOTTOYS Flash Keaton Batman Modern Armor Edition 1/6 Action Figure

DC superhero series masterpiece “The Flash” will be officially released on June 16! The Flash breaks the time limit and travels through the multiverse! In addition to the reappearance of Ben Affleck (Ben Affleck), who played Batman in “Justice League”, Michael Keaton (Michael Keaton), who played “Batman” in 1989, joined in surprise, and the Flash Work together to defeat the enemy!

Hot Toys has specially launched a 1:6 scale collectible doll of Batman (Modern Version) played by “Classic Batman” Michael Keaton. Prologue!

After more than 30 years, Michael Keaton once again put on the Batman suit and made a major appearance in “The Flash”, which surprised the audience! The design of the Batman suit this time is similar to the appearance of the Batman suit in 1989. Hot Toys refers to the styling settings in the movie, and after continuous research and adjustment of details, a whole new set of Batman (modern version of the suit) is created! Adopting the high-end synthetic costume mode of movie special effects level, the original suit is relatively rubber-like style, upgraded to a more modern material design, and the classic yellow bat logo is retained on the chest!

A new doll body with a height of about 30cm and more than 30 movable joints is created, and the clear and sharp muscle texture on the chest and abdomen is carefully carved, as well as a newly designed equipment belt and arm guards decorated with signature barbs. First. At the same time, two new black imitation leather textured capes specially cut from high-quality fabrics are attached: the first is the basic set, with iron wires hidden in the edge of the black cape to create a natural drape effect; the second Referring to Batman’s cloak and gliding at high altitude, a black cloak with movable joints is specially designed for replacement, which highly restores the classic scenes in the movie!

In the design of the head sculpt, the newly sculpted and painted Michael Keaton high-profile real head sculpt meticulously depicts the mature and sophisticated side of the character 30 years later, and restores the details of skin folds and short gray hair in old age. The eyes use separate rolling eyeballs to capture the classic facial expressions of actor Michael Keaton.

At the same time, Hot Toys also made a Batman mask head sculpt based on Batman’s appearance design. With the movable eyeball technology, Hot Toys created and replaced 3 new sculpted and wrinkled lower faces. Some accessories, including the restoration of the actor’s iconic lips; players can restore the classic Batman’s sharp eyes and mouth expressions by replacing expressions and adjusting the angle of the eyes.

The accessories part includes: rope launcher, bat-shaped rope hook, bat dart, controller, timer, doll stand decorated with Batman 1989 classic yellow bat logo and LED lighting effect, and finally a surprise configuration “first return” Production limited accessories”─ Bat mask and a floor decoration.

“The Flash” Batman (Modern Armor Version) 1:6 Ratio Collectible Figure Features:

-Based on the movie “The Flash”, it meticulously reproduces the appearance of Batman in modern armor played by actor Michael Keaton

-1 new engraved Bruce Wayne super like real head sculpt with movable eyeballs

-1 newly made Batman head sculpt with movable eyeballs, even three interchangeable lower half faces can be matched to create a variety of expressions

-Realistic painting technique to highlight its skin texture

– about 30cm high

-New as many as 30 movable joint bodies

-6 refillable gloved palms including:

-1 pair of fists -1 pair of relaxed palms -1 pair of weapons holding hands -Each head sculpt is painted by hand Clothing style: -1 set of brand new Batman suit with Batman logo -1 black cloak -1 piece of replaceable black cloak (built-in iron wire bracket) -1 black and silver belt -1 pair of black boots arms: -1 rope launcher -1 piece bat type rope hook -2 bat darts Accessories: -1 controller -1 timer -The stand is specially designed according to the movie poster of "The Flash", printed with the Batman logo and equipped with LED lighting function (yellow light, USB power supply required) First Press Production Limited Accessories* -1 Batman mask with display stand Product number: MMS712 Official price: 1980 yuan Estimated shipment: Q1 2024

