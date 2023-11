Qualcomm is targeting sales of $9.1 to $9.9 billion and earnings of $2.25 to $2.45 per share for the current quarter. Both values ​​were above market expectations. Things also went better than expected in the past quarter. The US group generated revenues of $8.67 billion and a surplus of $2.02 per share. Analysts surveyed by data provider LSEG had forecast values ​​of $8.509 billion or $1.91 per share. Qualcomm shares then rose by around five percent in after-hours US trading.

