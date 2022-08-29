Quanzhou’s economic operation is stable while improving quality

Growth in fixed asset investment in July hit a new high since March last year

According to the latest statistics from the Municipal Bureau of Statistics, in July, the city’s main indicators were stable and improved in quality, the industry, investment, consumption, foreign trade and other fields had a good recovery momentum, fiscal and financial operations were stable, and industrial transformation was accelerated.

From January to July, the city’s industrial added value above designated size increased by 1.9% year-on-year. In July, the city’s industrial added value above designated size increased by 1.0%, 5.2 percentage points faster than that in June. The growth of high-tech industries has continued unabated, and the added value of the city’s planned high-tech industries has increased by 10.0%. Since December 2020, the growth rate has been higher than the city’s average level of industrial added value for 20 consecutive months.

In the first seven months, the city’s total retail sales of consumer goods reached 331.933 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 1.6%. In July, the city’s total retail sales of consumer goods increased by 3.6%, up 4.4 and 5.4 percentage points from June and May respectively.

From January to July, the city’s fixed asset investment was 151.999 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 4.5%. In July, the city’s fixed asset investment increased by 19.8%, 16.5 percentage points faster than in June, and the growth rate hit a new high since March 2021.

Import trade showed a high growth trend. From January to July, the city’s total import and export volume was 157.12 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 6.9%. Among them, exports were 116.53 billion yuan, an increase of 1.5%; imports were 40.59 billion yuan, an increase of 26.1%.

In the field of finance, from January to July, the city’s general public budget revenue was 54.952 billion yuan, a decrease of 1.2% after deducting the value-added tax credits and refunds; the local general public budget revenue was 31.085 billion yuan, an increase of 1.1% after deducting the value-added tax credits and refunds. ; General public budget expenditure 43.821 billion yuan, an increase of 17.1% in the same caliber. (Quanzhou Evening News reporter Cai Zimin correspondent Wang Rongshui)