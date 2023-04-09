Rachel Stuhlmann, cleavage in full view and dangerous curves. PHOTO

Rachel Stuhlmann drives fans crazy with her dangerous curves. The influencer passionate about tenniswith a photo on Instagram shows off his angelic physique and informs his followers of an important news.

Immortalized on the tennis court with a fuchsia-colored top, a white skirt and a firm and right grip on the racket, the young influencer wanted to inform her fans that she will soon land in Europe for the Masters season in the old continent which will have flagship events Montecarlo, Rome and Madrid waiting for Roland Garros, scheduled in Paris, between the end of May and the beginning of June.

A more unique than rare occasion for her Italian fans who could meet her around the Italian Forum in May, when the International Tennis Championships will take place in Rome

