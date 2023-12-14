Home » New Smart Meter Bases: Who Will Have to Pay?
LUMA Announces Clarifications Regarding Smart Meters Payment

LUMA Energy has provided an update on the payment for the bases of the new smart meters that will be installed next year. According to spokesperson Hugo Sorrentini, not all customers of the electric energy service will have to pay, but only those in which there is wear, breakage, damage, or other problems. This clarification comes after President of LUMA, Juan Saca, announced at a press conference that the base of the meters could have a cost to the consumer.

The smart meter project is set to be financed with a significant amount of $876 million from mitigation funds approved by FEMA. The new meters aim to automatically read energy consumption and function remotely, providing customers with various benefits, including reducing the number of estimated bills to zero. Additionally, smart meters can help identify customers without service and prevent breakdowns.

LUMA has not yet estimated how many meter bases could be in poor condition, but they plan to determine it as the project progresses. According to Sorrentini, most cases will not require a replacement, as the new bases are designed to be “plug and play” with the current counters. However, he assured that for those who require a base change, an alternative will be sought to help cover the cost.

While concerns about the likelihood of damage to the connectors were raised, Sorrentini compared it to the useful life of cars that deteriorate with use. Despite this, he emphasized that it has never been the responsibility of LUMA to repair or change the connectors.

The installation of the new meters is expected to continue until 2027. The updates aim to improve service, mitigate estimated billing errors, assist in resolving problems and breakdowns, and ultimately provide better customer service.

