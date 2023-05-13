Rai, Barbareschi is coming: Chiocci on TG1, Fazio towards Discovery

Waltz Rai, Barbareschi arrive and many other names close to the right

Here we are. On Thursday, the RAI board of directors will appoint the directors of genre and of the newspapers. According to the Republic, Meloni is ready “for the great boatload of patriots: directors and conductors of proven faith called to replace as many considered close to the left. The latest purchase is Luke Barbareschi: the actor, producer, as well as Finiano’s former parliamentarian, will arrive in October on Rai3 – the network that more than any other wants to free itself from the Democratic Party – with a program of its own. Two episodes in the late evening, for now: test for a tailor-made format next year”.

Repubblica is already x-raying what will come out of Thursday’s board of directors. “It will go to the Insights that oversee the talks Paul Corsini, real little brother and deputy of the retired Antonio Di Bella who pleaded his case, obtaining for himself a series of documentaries. Same film at the Day Time, where it should go up Angelo Mellone – another right-right – in place of Simona Sala, who thanks to the good offices of the M5S could move to Radio2 freed by Paola Marchesini, who will lead the staff of the new CEO”.

The side game between the majority and the M5s

Also according to Repubblica, “Giuseppe Conte has extracted a promise from FdI to return a news bulletin to Joseph Carboni, which should take RaiParliament; to move Claudia Mazzola at the top of the Communication; to get back on video Luisella Costamagna”. Republic explains that the “side game between the majority and an opposition piece which made it possible to bend all resistance around the name of Gian Marco Chiocci, good friend of the premier but also of the Giallorossi predecessor, now on pole to lead the Tg1. At Prime Time Entertainment, which deals with the most valuable range for ratings and advertising, as well as Sanremo, the League has instead ensured Marcello Ciannamea”.

Other moves. According to the Corriere della Sera “would be about to sign with Discovery Fabio Fazio, whose schedule would move to Nine. The conductor has been waiting for confirmation since March 15, when he asked to know if his contract – expiring at the end of June – would be renewed. However, no one would have opened a negotiation to make him stay”.

According to the Fatto Quotidiano, it should be saved instead Report. “However, it is not only Report that is at risk, but also others, on the left, such as Lucia Annunziata and Marco Damilano”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

