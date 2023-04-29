Rai, Fuortes does not respond to Urso: the revelation in the supervisory commission

Rai, Minister Urso in commission. M5s: “No answer”

The CEO of Rai Fuortes does not respond to the Made in Italy minister Adolfo Urso. It was the exponent of the Brothers of Italy who revealed it to the Rai supervisory commission during a hearing.

“Minister Urso did not respond to practically anything, neither on the governance nor on the delays in the industrial plan, nor on the investment guarantees on the production centers and regional offices. Also on the fee – inside or outside the bill? – zero answers”, the exponents of the 5 Star Movement write in a note.

“There is no clarity – it still reads – not even on the guidelines for what concerns future resources to be allocated to the public service or on its debt. In all of this, Urso himself revealed that the stalemate on the service contract would also be due to the fact that President Fuortes would not answer him. If this were the case, it would be serious both for the company but also for the government itself, evidently incapable of demanding the right answers and of proceeding expeditiously on what is a fundamental document for the public service. Net of the ballet on names, a serious debate should open on the future of the public service, on which model is more functional today for citizens and users, on the many problems still unsolved and above all on how to free Rai from political parties, but also on how to free starting from obsessive thinking and the logic of sharing the public service”.

