After the success of the previous five editions, Growth Leader is back, the award dedicated to Italian companies that had the highest turnover growth in the three-year period 2019-2022. In fact, the 2024 tender for the initiative, created by Sole 24 Ore and Statista (world leader in data and research in the economic field), is online. Among the companies that will participate, among the 400 and 500 best companies will be selected, which will be mentioned in a Report published in the Il Sole 24 Ore, paper and online edition, in November 2023.

Being a “growth leader” is a public recognition that identifies companies with high potential, making them attractive in the market and in the eyes of customers, partners and lenders. In order to apply, companies must have had a turnover of at least 100 thousand euros in 2019 and at least 1.5 million euros in 2022, they must be independent (for example, not be part of a group or be an Italian branch of a other company), have a tax domicile in Italy, meet the integrity and good reputation requirements, have had mainly organic growth.

To participate, simply register your application at this link by 14 July 2023. Each company must certify that the data transmitted are true and complete by sending a letter signed by the general manager, administrator or financial manager (it must be sent by mail to Statista at [email protected] always by 14 July). Participation in the contest is free. There is only a fee – optional – for the use of the graphics of the prize if you want to use it in marketing and communication activities. All participants who have declared their turnover data, regardless of their inclusion in the final ranking, will have the opportunity to receive, as a thank you for their participation, a 2-week test account of the complete Statista database, with data from over 18 thousand sources. To find out more, you can contact Statista directly at the email: [email protected]

The latest ranking, that of 2023, brought to the attention of the business community 500 companies of absolute value, with a maximum average annual growth (CAGR) of 433%, a minimum of 15% and an average of around 50%. The two transitions underway, the digital one and the ecological one, drove the Growth Leaders of the last edition towards success. It is no coincidence that a large percentage of Italian companies with the highest growth rate in the three-year period 2018-2021 have focused on twin transitions, both driven by generous government incentives and high customer demand. This explains the primacy – in the ranking created by Statista and Il Sole 24 Ore – of the sector of energy efficiency, green building renovations and construction, such as Renavitas, Edilenergia, Archingest, Alternativa Impianti: all companies with average growth compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of well over 100% over the past three years.

But the Italian green turning point does not live on superbonus alone. The growth of renewables and circular economy companies was also stable in the latest edition of the ranking. In fact, the first place – with a Cagr of 433% – was WeCo, a Tuscan company that produces lithium batteries for domestic and industrial use. The second transition, the digital one, has also driven the growth of Leaders 2023. Witness the success of illimity Bank, a banking group founded in 2018 and listed on the Stock Exchange that focuses on providing credit to high-potential SMEs and has made innovation is its growth lever: this is the largest company at the top of the 2023 list. Another lever of change was Covid 19, which forced to rethink the business models of a large part of the Italian economy and stimulated digitization and product innovation. One company that has been able to react quickly to these challenges by adapting its offering is, for example, Dante Labs, a leader in whole genome sequencing. The Abruzzo company, also present abroad, has developed important technologies for the creation of rapid and minimally invasive tests for Covid and has worked on the vaccine front with cutting-edge mRna technologies.