Rainer E. Well surfaced ++ Klaus Schwab resigns ++ Business News

CS overfather Rainer E. Surprisingly appeared ++ Magdalena Martullo-Blocher attracts the crowds ++ Klaus Schwab gives up

A look at the slightly different economic stories of the week: the latest “Paradeplatz” reports.

A dominant figure in the Swiss banking center for decades: Rainer E. Gut.

Archive image: Keystone

The 90-year-old today Rainer E. Good was the defining figure of the Schweizerische Kreditanstalt (SKA, later CS), under his reign the bank became the largest or second largest Swiss bank (depending on the key figure). But Gut, who held top positions at CS from 1973 to 2000, has not appeared in public for years. After the end of the CS, “Switzerland at the weekend” asked: “The father of Credit Suisse has gone into hiding: where is Rainer E. Gut?” The 90-year-old left interview requests unanswered. But now, surprisingly for many, the banking doyen has appeared at the Lucerne Festival. Together with his wife Josephine he followed the opening concert in the KKL, the couple sat only two rows behind Federal Councilor Elisabeth Baume-Schneider, WEF founder Klaus Schwab and the entrepreneur and patron Klaus-Michael Kühne. Gut skipped the aperitif and left the hall during the final applause – thus elegantly avoiding any questions about the CS.

