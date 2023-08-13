Wang Yi Meets with Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister Hor Namhong and Deputy Prime Minister-designate Sun Chanthol to Discuss China-Cambodia Relations

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi recently met with Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister Hor Namhong and Deputy Prime Minister-designate Sun Chanthol in Phnom Penh. During the meeting, Wang Yi congratulated Cambodia on successfully holding its general election and expressed China‘s support for Cambodia’s development path that suits its own national conditions.

Wang Yi also emphasized China‘s commitment to maintaining a strong partnership with Cambodia and supporting its sovereignty, independence, and national dignity. He praised the efforts of Deputy Prime Minister Hor Namhong in deepening the cooperation between China and Cambodia as the Cambodian chairman of the China-Cambodia Intergovernmental Coordination Committee.

Sun Chanthol, as the Deputy Prime Minister-designate, was recognized for his efforts in promoting the joint construction of the “Belt and Road” initiative between China and Cambodia. Wang Yi welcomed Sun Chanthol’s appointment as the next Cambodian chairman of the Intergovernmental Coordination Committee and expressed China‘s willingness to deepen cooperation and develop a shared future between the two countries.

In response, Hor Namhong and Sun Chanthol expressed gratitude for China‘s support and friendship. They acknowledged the successful cooperation between Cambodia and China, particularly in infrastructure development, such as the construction of roads and bridges. They also expressed their commitment to further strengthening the Cambodia-China community of shared future.

The meeting between Wang Yi and the Cambodian officials took place during a time of celebration, as it marked the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Cambodia. The officials expressed their determination to continue promoting the bilateral relationship to a new level and to carry forward the great friendship between the two countries.

China‘s support for Cambodia’s infrastructure development and industrial growth was also reiterated during the meeting. China pledged to continue assisting Cambodia in improving its infrastructure and increasing its industrial development, with the aim of helping Cambodia achieve prosperity and development.

Overall, the meeting between Wang Yi and the Cambodian officials highlighted the strong friendship and cooperation between China and Cambodia. The two countries expressed their commitment to deepening their partnership and working together to create a shared future of mutual benefits.

