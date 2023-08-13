Groupe KA-Chorale Résurrection and Mijerca-Lectorat, real stakes after the games!

The square of aces of the tournament of geniuses in herbs of the 85th anniversary of the parish of Saint François de Sales is now complete. On the one hand, the title holder, the Kizito-Anuarite group will cross swords with the fine team of the Latin-French Chorale, Resurrection and on the other, the vice-champion, the Catholic Renewal Youth Ministry ( Mijerca) will do battle with the Readership. These two enticing posters will compete in the afternoon of Saturday August 12 for a bitter fight and to carve out a place in the final.

General knowledge games but with real stakes and after the IX Games of La Francophonie held in Kinshasa. Here in Kintambo, these are games seen in a parochial and ecclesial eye in the jurisdiction of Saint François de Sales, dear to the priest abbot Aimé Lusambu and the vicar abbot, Destin Basonga.

The list of top scorers of the 85th anniversary tournament up to the semi-final stage headed by the duo Gloire Batomene 340 points and Francis Sheko, 260 points, two former herbogenists from Brother Alingba College

10 YEARS LATER, REUNION

Indeed, opposite, the Chorale Résurrection has something to respond to: its collective which plays with the heart and in unison. The band of Dean Vinny Mutute (70 points), the only survivor of the 2013 parish tournament, will also want to take revenge after the final lost against the KA group ten years ago. Geoffrey Mutute (150 points), Parfait Pangala (85 points), Jérôme and Joyce Vangu keep watch.

Far from it, the institution with the greeting “Salamuni Amani” does not want to be intimidated by the din of this choir either. Because in his quiver: there are arrows including trainees Gracie Munkeni, Benjamin Nsuadi (120 points), Mike Nsangwa who know how to hurt at any time.

And also other scarfed coaches: Ya Lwanga Kevin Etondo, Ya Kaggwa Jonathan Kamana, Ya Kaggwa Deo Suga without forgetting, Ya Kasima Winnie (30 points in two halves). Attachments and interchangeable parts.

THE DUEL OF MAWATA-SHEKO

In the other meeting, the Mijerca has a formidable team carried by the veteran, Hemi Mawata alias “Docta” which improves like wine with 120 points. At his side, the formidable Joël Kunga (140 points), the fabulous Joseph Bongo, all associated with the young sensation, Joël Kabongo (170 points). Without forgetting, the nugget Grace Mbokashanga.

On the other hand, the Readership, it is the unknown of the tournament which advances slowly. He moved the hierarchy and found himself in the semi-finals. This dazzling progress is due to the old road, Francis Sheko known as the strong white wolf of his status as 2nd best scorer with 260 points.

This former Saint Georges and Alingba Colleges will be accompanied by his running mate, Aurélie Nkusu, who fortunately for this service group has not lost her aura with regard to general culture. Its 90 points are proof of its credo.

Culture lovers and other devotees of Saint Francis de Sales are invited to take part in this real mass of knowledge where there will certainly be sparks in the air but also fair play as at the start of the tournament.

Below are the results of the quarter-finals :

1) Resurrection Choir 200-100 BYM

2) Groupe KA 240-90 APA

3) Readership 180- 150 Acolyte

4) Mijerca 200-140 Junior Legion

Nesta Batok’s

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

