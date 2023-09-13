RAM Introduces Night Edition Full Size Truck with Enhanced Aesthetics and Sportiness

RAM Introduces Night Edition Full Size Truck in the Local Market

RAM has unveiled a new proposal for accessing the full-size truck, this time in an all-black version called the Night Edition. This new version comes with upgraded aesthetics and a more sporty appearance.

The Night Edition retains the powerful Hemi V8 5.7 engine with 395 hp and 550 Nm, along with an 8-speed automatic transmission and a disconnectable 4×4 traction system with a reduction gear.

As part of its special features, the RAM 1500 Laramie “Night Edition” includes a new black front grill, 20″ black wheels, body-colored bumpers, and darkened emblems and badges.

Available in four colors – Bright White, Granite Crystal, Diamond Black, and Flame Red – each with black details, the RAM 1500 Laramie “Night Edition” is priced at $92,700.

RAM’s Relaunch Effort

Since its independent brand launch in 2009, RAM has revolutionized the pickup segment with innovative vehicles. In Argentina alone, RAM has already sold 11,000 units, and it aims to expand its market presence with this new product and upcoming releases in the coming months.

RAM Rampage: The First Model of the New Era

One of the most anticipated future projects from RAM is the arrival of the Rampage truck. Set to launch in the summer of 2024, this model aims to redefine RAM’s volume and development strategies, attracting new customers through its functionality, dimensions, and competitive pricing.

The RAM Rampage will be offered in three versions: R/T (sports), Rebel (off-road capability), and Laramie (elegant).

RAM Rebel: Another Exciting Release

Another exciting release from RAM is the new generation of the 1500 truck, featuring a sportier aesthetic compared to the well-known Laramie model that is still available in the market.

The RAM Rebel comes with the 5.7 L HEMI engine, delivering 395 hp and 353 Nm of torque. Setting it apart from the Laramie, this model is equipped with an electric motor that supplies the 48-volt battery, incorporating mild hybrid technology.

RAM continues to innovate and expand its lineup, offering customers a range of options that cater to different needs and preferences.

