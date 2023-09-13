Shakira Becomes First Latin American to Receive ‘Video Vanguard’ Award at MTV Video Music Awards

Shakira to Receive ‘Video Vanguard’ Award at MTV Video Music Awards

The MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) are set to take place today in New Jersey, and one of the highlights of the event will be Shakira’s performance. The singer will also make history as the first Latin American artist to receive the prestigious ‘video vanguard’ award, organized by the American television network.

The ‘video vanguard’ award is given to artists with long and successful careers, and previous recipients include renowned musicians such as David Bowie, Beyoncé, Madonna, and Janet Jackson. This recognition is a testament to Shakira’s global influence and the inspiration she provides to women around the world.

Speaking about Shakira’s achievements, Bruce Gillmer, the director of Paramount (the company that owns MTV), stated, “Shakira is a true global force who continues to inspire and influence with her unique musical skill and talent. She is a reference for women around the world.”

Not only is Shakira being honored with the ‘video vanguard’ award, but she is also nominated in multiple categories. Tonight, she has a chance of taking home several statuettes, with nominations for Best Collaboration with Karol G for ‘TQG’ and Best Latin Video for ‘Acrostic’ and ‘TQG’.

This year’s MTV Video Music Awards will mark Shakira’s return to the stage after 17 years, when she last performed alongside Wyclef Jean. Her first appearance in the event was in 2005, alongside Alejandro Sanz.

Rapid Career Rise for Shakira

Following her separation from ex-soccer player Gerar Piqué, Shakira’s career took off, delivering one hit song after another. One notable collaboration was with Bizarrap, which propelled them both to the stage of Jimmy Fallon’s ‘The Tonight Show’.

The artist’s recent success saw her reaching the top three spots on the Billboard Latin Pop Airplay Chart. Shakira’s talent and hard work have firmly established her as one of the industry’s most prominent figures.

MTV Awards Details

The MTV Video Music Awards will be broadcasted today at 7:00 p.m. (Ecuador time) on the MTV network, which is available on all major cable television providers in the country. The event can also be streamed on Paramount+.

Taylor Swift leads the nominations with eight in various categories, while Shakira has three. Additionally, singer Demi Lovato will make a highly anticipated return to the stage.

The prestigious awards ceremony will take place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, for the second consecutive year. The host of the night will be rapper Nicki Minaj.

